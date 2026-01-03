Flash Flood Warning issued January 3 at 12:16PM PST until January 3 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
FFWLOX
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Santa Barbara County South coast from Gaviota to Goleta…
* Until 100 PM PST.
* At 1216 PM PST, Flash flooding continues in the region with
additional moderate rain possible through 1 pm. Multiple reports
of roadway flooding, mudslides, and road closures have been
reported including highway 101.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. Rock slides and
mud slides.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Refugio, Highway 101, Goleta, Highway 154.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.