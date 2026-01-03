Flash Flood Warning issued January 3 at 10:55AM PST until January 3 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

FFWLOX

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…Southeastern Santa Barbara County in

southwestern California…

* Until 200 PM PST.

* At 1055 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain falling across the warned area with rainfall rates of

0.5 to 1.0+ inches per hour expected over the next few hours.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. Rock slides and

mud slides.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Santa Barbara, Montecito, Carpinteria, Summerland, Isla Vista, La

Conchita, Goleta, Mission Canyon, Hope Ranch, and Santa Barbara

Airport.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.