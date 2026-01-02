Wind Advisory issued January 2 at 1:32PM PST until January 3 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County
Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches,
Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County
Southwestern Coast, and Santa Ynez Valley.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.