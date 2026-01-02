Wind Advisory issued January 2 at 1:00AM PST until January 3 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Northern Ventura County Mountains, Santa Barbara County

Interior Mountains, and Southern Ventura County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 6 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wet soils will increase the likelihood of

damage due to fallen trees.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.