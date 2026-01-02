Beach Hazards Statement issued January 2 at 12:25PM PST until January 5 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated
surf expected. Minor coastal flooding due to abnormally high
tides between 7.0 and 7.5 feet and gusty southerly winds.
* WHERE…Beaches and coasts of Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa
Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties.
* WHEN…Through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS…Pooling of sea water is possible around high tide at
beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal
ranges. Enhanced beach erosion is also possible. No
significant damage is expected. There is an increased risk of
ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out
to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and
capsize small boats nearshore.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Peak high tides are expected between 7 am
and 11 am. A High Surf Advisory will likely be needed for Sunday
for the Central Coast and Ventura Coasts.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
in such conditions, stay off the rocks.