Beach Hazards Statement issued January 1 at 1:48PM PST until January 4 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to
elevated surf expected. Minor coastal overflows possible due
to abnormally high tides between 6.7 and 7.5 feet and gusty
southerly winds.
* WHERE…Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, San Luis Obispo
County Beaches, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches,
Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Barbara County
Southeastern Coast, Ventura County Beaches, Malibu Coast and
Los Angeles County Beaches.
* WHEN…Through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Pooling of sea water is possible around high tide at
beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal
ranges. Enhanced beach erosion is also possible. No
significant damage is expected. There is an increased risk of
ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out
to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and
capsize small boats nearshore.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Peak high tides are expected between 7 am
and 8 am Friday, shifting to between 9 am and 10 am by Sunday.
There is a moderate chance for Coastal Flood Advisories and/or
High Surf Advisories to be issued for this weekend as another
storm system may generate strong winds accompanied by a larger
swell.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
in such conditions, stay off the rocks.