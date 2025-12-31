Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued December 31 at 9:18AM PST until January 1 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Southeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor and Northern Ventura County
Mountains.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

