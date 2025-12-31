Wind Advisory issued December 31 at 2:08AM PST until January 1 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph.
* WHERE…Most of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties
* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.