Wind Advisory issued December 31 at 2:08AM PST until January 1 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Most of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties

* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

