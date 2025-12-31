Beach Hazards Statement issued December 31 at 2:03AM PST until January 4 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated

surf expected. Minor coastal overflows possible due to

abnormally high tides near 7 feet and gusty southerly winds.

* WHERE…Los Angeles, Ventura, and southern Santa Barbara County

beaches.

* WHEN…From late tonight through Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Pooling of sea water is possible around high tide at

beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal

ranges. Enhanced beach erosion is also possible. No significant

damage is expected. There is an increased risk of ocean

drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea.

Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small

boats nearshore.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High tides near 7 feet are expected between

630 am and 700 am on New Years Day.

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly

in such conditions, stay off the rocks.