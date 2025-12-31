Beach Hazards Statement issued December 31 at 12:21PM PST until January 4 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to

elevated surf expected. Minor coastal overflows possible due

to abnormally high tides between 6.7 and 7.5 feet and gusty

southerly winds.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara

County Central Coast Beaches.

* WHEN…From late tonight through Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Pooling of sea water is possible around high tide at

beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal

ranges. Enhanced beach erosion is also possible. No

significant damage is expected. There is an increased risk of

ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out

to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and

capsize small boats nearshore.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Peak high tides are expected between 5 am

and 9 am on New Years Day, shifting to between 7 am and 11 am by

Sunday. There is a moderate chance for Coastal Flood Advisories

and/or High Surf Advisories to be issued for this weekend as

another storm system may generate strong winds accompanied by a

larger swell.

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly

in such conditions, stay off the rocks.