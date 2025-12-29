Wind Advisory issued December 29 at 2:19PM PST until December 29 at 8:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, northeast winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 65 mph. For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 25

to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor, Santa Susana Mountains, Western San

Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor, and Western Santa

Monica Mountains Recreational Area.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 3 PM PST this afternoon.

For the Wind Advisory, until 8 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds will blow around

unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power

outages may result.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.