Wind Advisory issued December 28 at 9:58PM PST until December 29 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

December 29, 2025 7:06 am
* WHAT…North to northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50
mph.

* WHERE…Malibu and Ventura County coastal areas, eastern and
central Ventura County valleys, western Los Angeles County
Valleys, southern Ventura County mountains, and eastern San
Gabriel and Santa Monica mountains.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

