Wind Advisory issued December 28 at 7:29PM PST until December 29 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Central Ventura County
Valleys, Eastern San Gabriel Mountains, Eastern Santa Monica
Mountains Recreational Area, Malibu Coast, Santa Clarita Valley,
Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Ventura County Beaches,
Ventura County Inland Coast, and Western San Fernando Valley.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Trees
could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wet soils will increase the likelihood of
damage due to fallen trees.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.