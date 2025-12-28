Wind Advisory issued December 28 at 7:29PM PST until December 29 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Eastern San Fernando Valley and Southern Ventura County
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Trees
could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wet soils will increase the likelihood of
damage due to fallen trees.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.