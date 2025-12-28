Wind Advisory issued December 28 at 7:29PM PST until December 29 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Eastern San Fernando Valley and Southern Ventura County

Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Trees

could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wet soils will increase the likelihood of

damage due to fallen trees.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.