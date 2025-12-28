Wind Advisory issued December 28 at 7:29PM PST until December 28 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, northeast

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible.

* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor, Santa Susana Mountains, Western San

Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor, and Western Santa

Monica Mountains Recreational Area.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening. For

the High Wind Warning, until 3 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, unsecured

objects will be blown around.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wet soils will increase the likelihood of

damage due to fallen trees.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.