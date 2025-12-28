Wind Advisory issued December 28 at 3:09PM PST until December 29 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Central Ventura County

Valleys, Eastern San Gabriel Mountains, Eastern Santa Monica

Mountains Recreational Area, Malibu Coast, Santa Clarita Valley,

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Ventura County Beaches,

Ventura County Inland Coast, and Western San Fernando Valley.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Trees

could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wet soils will increase the likelihood of

damage due to fallen trees.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.