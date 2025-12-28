High Wind Warning issued December 28 at 9:58PM PST until December 29 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor, Santa Susana Mountains, Western San
Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor, and Western Santa
Monica Mountains Recreational Area.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, unsecured
objects will be blown around.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wet soils will increase the likelihood of
damage due to fallen trees.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.