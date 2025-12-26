Wind Advisory issued December 26 at 2:05AM PST until December 26 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern Antelope Valley Foothills, Eastern San Gabriel
Mountains, Interstate 5 Corridor, Northern Ventura County
Mountains, Santa Susana Mountains, Southern Ventura County
Mountains, Western Antelope Valley Foothills, and Western San
Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor.
* WHEN…Until noon PST today.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.