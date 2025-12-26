Flash Flood Warning issued December 26 at 1:57AM PST until December 26 at 6:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…DANGEROUS NIGHTTIME FLOODING ONGOING…
At 157 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain falling across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing
or expected to begin shortly. Additional Rock slides and mud slides
have been occuring and are likely to continue to occur. Rain rates
of up to 1.00 inch per hour have been observed. In addition, there
is moderate flooding occuring along the Ventura River at San Antonio
Creek at Camp Comfort. Structures could be inundated.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing
flash flooding. Rock slides and mud slides, along with
debris flows.
SOURCE…Radar, rain gauge reports, and local authority reports.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas. Rock slides and mud
slides. Cannot rule out debris flow. Structures could be
inundated.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Oxnard, Ventura, Ojai, Port Hueneme, Ventura Harbor, La Conchita,
Rincon Point, Solimar Beach, Seacliff, Lake Casitas, El Rio and
Silver Strand Beach.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding. Be aware of rockslides and mudslides