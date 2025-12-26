Flash Flood Warning issued December 26 at 1:25AM PST until December 26 at 6:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

FFWLOX

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southwestern Ventura County in southwestern California…

* Until 600 AM PST.

* At 125 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain falling across the warned area. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Additional Rock slides and

mud slides have been occuring and are likely to continue to occur.

Rain rates of up to 1.00 inch per hour have been observed.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing

flash flooding. Rock slides and mud slides, along with

debris flows.

SOURCE…Radar, rain gauge reports, and local authority

reports.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Rock slides

and mud slides. Cannot rule out debris flow.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Oxnard, Ventura, Ojai, Port Hueneme, Ventura Harbor, La Conchita,

Rincon Point, Solimar Beach, Seacliff, Lake Casitas, El Rio and

Silver Strand Beach.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding. Be aware of rockslides and mudslides