Flash Flood Warning issued December 26 at 1:20AM PST until December 26 at 6:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 120 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain falling across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing

or expected to begin shortly. Additional Rock slides and mud slides

have been occuring and are likely to continue to occur, especially

around the Ojai area. Rain rates of up to 1.00 inch per hour have

been observed.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing

flash flooding. Rock slides and mud slides, along with

debris flows.

SOURCE…Radar, rain gauge reports, and local authority reports.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas. Rock slides and mud

slides. Cannot rule out debris flow.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Ojai, Rose Valley, Highway 33 between Wheeler Springs and Rose

Valley Road, Meiners Oaks and Reyes Peak.

It will take little additional rainfall for dangerous flash

flooding, along with rock slides and mud slides, to re-develop.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of rockslides and mudslides