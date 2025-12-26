Flash Flood Warning issued December 26 at 1:20AM PST until December 26 at 6:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 120 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain falling across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing
or expected to begin shortly. Additional Rock slides and mud slides
have been occuring and are likely to continue to occur, especially
around the Ojai area. Rain rates of up to 1.00 inch per hour have
been observed.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing
flash flooding. Rock slides and mud slides, along with
debris flows.
SOURCE…Radar, rain gauge reports, and local authority reports.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas. Rock slides and mud
slides. Cannot rule out debris flow.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Ojai, Rose Valley, Highway 33 between Wheeler Springs and Rose
Valley Road, Meiners Oaks and Reyes Peak.
It will take little additional rainfall for dangerous flash
flooding, along with rock slides and mud slides, to re-develop.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of rockslides and mudslides