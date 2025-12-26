Flash Flood Warning issued December 26 at 1:12AM PST until December 26 at 6:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
FFWLOX
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has extended the
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Northwestern Ventura County in southwestern California…
* Until 600 AM PST.
* At 112 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain falling across the warned area. Flash flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Additional Rock slides and
mud slides have been occuring and are likely to continue to occur,
especially around the Ojai area. Rain rates of up to 1.00 inch per
hour have been observed.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing
flash flooding. Rock slides and mud slides, along with
debris flows.
SOURCE…Radar, rain gauge reports, and local authority
reports.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Rock slides
and mud slides. Cannot rule out debris flow.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Ojai, Santa Ynez, Solvang, Highway 101 through Gaviota State Park,
Rose Valley, Buellton, Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass, Big Pine
Mountain, Lake Cachuma, Old Man Mountain, Reyes Peak, Highway 33
between Wheeler Springs and Rose Valley Road and Meiners Oaks.
It will take little additional rainfall for dangerous flash
flooding, along with rock slides and mud slides, to re-develop.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of rockslides and mudslides