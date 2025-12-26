Flash Flood Warning issued December 26 at 1:09AM PST until December 26 at 6:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
FFWLOX
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has extended the
* Flash Flood Warning for…
East Central Ventura County in southwestern California…
* Until 600 AM PST.
* At 109 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain showers producing across the warned area. Flash
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. Rock slides and
mud slides.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges. Rock slides and mud
slides.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Fillmore, Santa Paula, Topatopa Peak and Lake Piru.
This also includes The 126 corridor.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Br aware of rock slides and mud slides.