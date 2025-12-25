Wind Advisory issued December 25 at 3:18AM PST until December 25 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. There will be the risk of downed trees, especially considering the very wet soils that will occur this week. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

* WHAT…South to southeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts 35 to 55 mph likely.

