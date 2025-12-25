Special Weather Statement issued December 25 at 5:26AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 526 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a line of convective
showers 10 miles east of Point Piedras Blancas, or 25 miles
southeast of Gorda, moving north at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Hearst Castle.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.