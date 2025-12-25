Special Weather Statement issued December 25 at 5:21AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 520 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Point Mugu State Park, or near Camarillo, moving north at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Camarillo…
and Newbury Park.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.