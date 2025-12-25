Special Weather Statement issued December 25 at 4:31AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 431 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Santa Clarita, moving north at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Santa Clarita.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.