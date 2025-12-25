Skip to Content
Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued December 25 at 3:26PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
New
Published 3:26 pm

At 326 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 6 miles northeast of La Conchita to 8 miles
southwest of Ventura Harbor. Movement was northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. While not immediately likely,
Doppler radar indicated weak rotation with this activity,
and a brief, weak tornado cannot be ruled out.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Oxnard…
Ventura…
Camarillo…
Port Hueneme…
Point Mugu State Park…
Ventura Harbor…
Naval Base Ventura County…
Seacliff…
Lake Casitas…
Silver Strand Beach…
Solimar Beach…
and El Rio.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.