Special Weather Statement issued December 25 at 3:26PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 326 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles northeast of La Conchita to 8 miles

southwest of Ventura Harbor. Movement was northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. While not immediately likely,

Doppler radar indicated weak rotation with this activity,

and a brief, weak tornado cannot be ruled out.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Oxnard…

Ventura…

Camarillo…

Port Hueneme…

Point Mugu State Park…

Ventura Harbor…

Naval Base Ventura County…

Seacliff…

Lake Casitas…

Silver Strand Beach…

Solimar Beach…

and El Rio.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.