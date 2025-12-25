Special Weather Statement issued December 25 at 2:46PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 244 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking heavy showers and possible

thunderstorms approaching the coast from the Pacific Waters of

southwest Ventura County and southeast Santa Barbara County.

Movement of this activity was toward the northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Western Ventura…

Carpinteria…

Seacliff…

Lake Casitas…

and Solimar Beach.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.