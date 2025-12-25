Special Weather Statement issued December 25 at 2:46PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 244 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking heavy showers and possible
thunderstorms approaching the coast from the Pacific Waters of
southwest Ventura County and southeast Santa Barbara County.
Movement of this activity was toward the northeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Western Ventura…
Carpinteria…
Seacliff…
Lake Casitas…
and Solimar Beach.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.