Special Weather Statement issued December 25 at 12:40PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 1238 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a heavy shower over

Summerland, with additional heavy showers over the coastal waters.

Movement of this activity was north at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph. While not immediately likely,

Doppler radar indicated weak rotation with this activity,

and a brief, weak tornado cannot be ruled out.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Montecito…

Carpinteria…

and Summerland.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.