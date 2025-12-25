Special Weather Statement issued December 25 at 12:28AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 1228 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Fillmore, moving northeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Fillmore…
and Piru.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.