Special Weather Statement issued December 25 at 1:15AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 115 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

La Conchita, or 10 miles northwest of Ventura, moving northeast at 25

mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. While not

immediately likely, a weak brief tornado is possible.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Lake Casitas.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.