Special Weather Statement issued December 25 at 1:15AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 115 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
La Conchita, or 10 miles northwest of Ventura, moving northeast at 25
mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. While not
immediately likely, a weak brief tornado is possible.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Lake Casitas.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.