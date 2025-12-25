Special Weather Statement issued December 25 at 10:08AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 1007 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles south of La Conchita to near Point

Mugu. Movement was north at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph. While not immediately likely,

Doppler Radar has indicated some weak rotation with this

activity, and a brief, weak tornado cannot be ruled out.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Oxnard…

Thousand Oaks…

Ventura…

Camarillo…

Port Hueneme…

Point Mugu State Park…

Newbury Park…

La Conchita…

Ventura Harbor…

Lake Casitas…

Solimar Beach…

Naval Base Ventura County…

Silver Strand Beach…

Somis…

El Rio…

and Seacliff.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.