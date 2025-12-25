High Wind Warning issued December 25 at 6:54AM PST until December 25 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…South to southeast winds 30 to 50 mph with isolated gusts

up to 60 mph likely.

* WHERE…A portion of southwest California.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds are likely with this powerful Atmospheric

River storm, with widespread downed trees and powerlines likely,

as well as the potential for power outages and property damage.

Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Mountain roadways and passes will be especially dangerous,

including the busy Interstate 5 near the Grapevine. The

combination of strong winds and moist soils will increase the risk

for downed trees.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.