High Wind Warning issued December 25 at 3:18AM PST until December 25 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…South to southeast winds 30 to 50 mph with damaging gusts
up to 70 mph likely, except up to 80 mph in the mountains and
foothills.
* WHERE…A portion of southwest California.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds are likely with this powerful Atmospheric
River storm, with widespread downed trees and powerlines likely,
as well as the potential for power outages and property damage.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Mountain roadways and passes will be especially dangerous,
including the busy Interstate 5 near the Grapevine. The
combination of strong winds and moist soils will increase the risk
for downed trees.
Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must
drive. Secure loose outdoor objects that could be blown around or
damaged by the wind.