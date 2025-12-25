Flood Warning issued December 25 at 5:48AM PST until December 25 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE…A portion of southwest California, including the following
counties, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and Ventura.
* WHEN…Until 1000 AM PST.
* IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Several
structures are flooded. Numerous roads remain closed due to
flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from
earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and
may not be passable. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing
water. It will take several hours for all the water from the
earlier rain to work through local drainage systems in urban
areas. Local media have reported water rescues.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 545 AM PST, widespread flooding, rock slides, and mud
slides were ongoing.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Simi Valley, Fillmore, Acton, Ojai, Wrightwood, Santa
Clarita, Chatsworth, Northridge, Woodland Hills, Van Nuys,
Encino, North Hollywood, Burbank, Universal City, Beverly
Hills, Hollywood, Griffith Park, Lancaster, Palmdale and
Pasadena.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Avoid flooded roads. Be aware of rock slides, mudslides, and
possibly debris flows.