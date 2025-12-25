Flash Flood Warning issued December 25 at 7:28PM PST until December 26 at 2:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

FFWLOX

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

East Central Ventura County in southwestern California…

* Until 200 AM PST Friday.

* At 728 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain showers producing across the warned area. Flash

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. Rock slides and

mud slides.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges. Rock slides and mud

slides.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Fillmore, Santa Paula, Topatopa Peak and Lake Piru.

This also includes The 126 corridor.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Br aware of rock slides and mud slides.