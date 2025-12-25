Flash Flood Warning issued December 25 at 7:20PM PST until December 26 at 2:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…DANGEROUS NIGHTTIME FLOODING ONGOING NEAR AND NORTH OF VENTURA…

At 720 PM PST, local law enforcement reported significant flooding

in the warning area, including vehicles getting stuck in the water.

Flash flooding is already. In addition, there is some possibility

for minor flooding to occur along the Ventura River near Foster Park

overnight tonight.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. Rock slides and mud

slides.

SOURCE…Law enforcement reported. Rock slides and mud slides.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Oxnard, Ventura, Ojai, Port Hueneme, Ventura Harbor, La Conchita,

Rincon Point, Solimar Beach, Seacliff, Lake Casitas, El Rio and

Silver Strand Beach.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of rock slides and mud slides.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.