Flash Flood Warning issued December 25 at 5:54AM PST until December 25 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

FFWLOX

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for…

West Central Ventura County in southwestern California…

* Until 1000 AM PST.

* At 554 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

persistent showers training across the warned area. Flash flooding

is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by training showers.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Mudslides and

rockslides.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Ojai, Rose Valley, Meiners Oaks and Highway 33 between Wheeler

Springs and Rose Valley Road.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.