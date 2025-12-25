Flash Flood Warning issued December 25 at 5:54AM PST until December 25 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
FFWLOX
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has extended the
* Flash Flood Warning for…
West Central Ventura County in southwestern California…
* Until 1000 AM PST.
* At 554 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
persistent showers training across the warned area. Flash flooding
is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by training showers.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Mudslides and
rockslides.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Ojai, Rose Valley, Meiners Oaks and Highway 33 between Wheeler
Springs and Rose Valley Road.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.