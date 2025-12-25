Flash Flood Warning issued December 25 at 5:40PM PST until December 26 at 2:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
FFWLOX
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has extended the
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southwestern Ventura County in southwestern California…
* Until 200 AM PST Friday.
* At 540 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned
area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Flash flooding, rock slides, and mud slides are ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy showers and
thunderstorms. Rock slides and mud slides.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Rock slides
and mud slides.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Oxnard, Ventura, Ojai, Port Hueneme, Ventura Harbor, La Conchita,
Rincon Point, Solimar Beach, Seacliff, Lake Casitas, El Rio and
Silver Strand Beach.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of Rock slides and mud slides