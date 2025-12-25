Flash Flood Warning issued December 25 at 5:40PM PST until December 26 at 2:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

FFWLOX

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southwestern Ventura County in southwestern California…

* Until 200 AM PST Friday.

* At 540 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned

area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Flash flooding, rock slides, and mud slides are ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy showers and

thunderstorms. Rock slides and mud slides.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Rock slides

and mud slides.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Oxnard, Ventura, Ojai, Port Hueneme, Ventura Harbor, La Conchita,

Rincon Point, Solimar Beach, Seacliff, Lake Casitas, El Rio and

Silver Strand Beach.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of Rock slides and mud slides