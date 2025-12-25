Flash Flood Warning issued December 25 at 5:37PM PST until December 26 at 2:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

FFWLOX

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southeastern Santa Barbara County in southwestern California…

* Until 200 AM PST Friday.

* At 537 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding, rock slides,

and mud slides are ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. Mud slides and

rock slides.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Mud slides

and rock slides.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Santa Barbara, Montecito, Carpinteria, Summerland and Rincon Point.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.