Flash Flood Warning issued December 25 at 5:37PM PST until December 26 at 2:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
FFWLOX
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has extended the
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southeastern Santa Barbara County in southwestern California…
* Until 200 AM PST Friday.
* At 537 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding, rock slides,
and mud slides are ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. Mud slides and
rock slides.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Mud slides
and rock slides.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Santa Barbara, Montecito, Carpinteria, Summerland and Rincon Point.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.