Flash Flood Warning issued December 25 at 5:34PM PST until December 26 at 2:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
FFWLOX
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has extended the
* Flash Flood Warning for…
East Central Santa Barbara County in southwestern California…
Northwestern Ventura County in southwestern California…
* Until 200 AM PST Friday.
* At 534 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain falling across the warned area. Flash flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Additional Rock slides and
mud slides are likely to occur.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Rock slides
and mud slides. Cannot rule out debris flow.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Ojai, Santa Ynez, Solvang, Rose Valley, Goleta, Buellton, Big Pine
Mountain, Old Man Mountain, Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass, Lake
Cachuma, Reyes Peak, Highway 33 between Wheeler Springs and Rose
Valley Road and Meiners Oaks.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of rockslides and mudslides