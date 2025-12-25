Flash Flood Warning issued December 25 at 5:29PM PST until December 26 at 2:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
FFWLOX
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has extended the
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Northeastern Santa Barbara County in southwestern California…
* Until 200 AM PST Friday.
* At 529 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
moderate to heavy rain falling across the warned area. Flash
flooding is already occurring. Additional rockslides and mudslides
are possible.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Rock slides
and mud slides, along with debris flows.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Figueroa Mountain and Big Pine Mountain. This includes the Lake
burn scar.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of Rockslides and mudslides.