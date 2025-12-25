Flash Flood Warning issued December 25 at 5:29PM PST until December 26 at 2:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

FFWLOX

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northeastern Santa Barbara County in southwestern California…

* Until 200 AM PST Friday.

* At 529 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

moderate to heavy rain falling across the warned area. Flash

flooding is already occurring. Additional rockslides and mudslides

are possible.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Rock slides

and mud slides, along with debris flows.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Figueroa Mountain and Big Pine Mountain. This includes the Lake

burn scar.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of Rockslides and mudslides.