Flash Flood Warning issued December 25 at 3:24PM PST until December 25 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

FFWLOX

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southwestern Ventura County in southwestern California…

* Until 600 PM PST.

* At 324 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain overspreading

the warning from the Ventura County Coastal Waters. Flash

flooding, rock slides, and mud slides are ongoing or expected to

begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by showers and possible

thunderstorms. Rock slides and mud slides.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Rock slides

and mud slides.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Oxnard, Ventura, Ojai, Port Hueneme, Ventura Harbor, La Conchita,

Rincon Point, Solimar Beach, Seacliff, Lake Casitas, El Rio and

Silver Strand Beach.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.