Flash Flood Warning issued December 25 at 3:24PM PST until December 25 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
FFWLOX
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southwestern Ventura County in southwestern California…
* Until 600 PM PST.
* At 324 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain overspreading
the warning from the Ventura County Coastal Waters. Flash
flooding, rock slides, and mud slides are ongoing or expected to
begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by showers and possible
thunderstorms. Rock slides and mud slides.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Rock slides
and mud slides.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Oxnard, Ventura, Ojai, Port Hueneme, Ventura Harbor, La Conchita,
Rincon Point, Solimar Beach, Seacliff, Lake Casitas, El Rio and
Silver Strand Beach.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.