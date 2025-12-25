Flash Flood Warning issued December 25 at 2:47AM PST until December 25 at 6:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 247 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain training over the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing

or expected to begin shortly. Rain rates of up to 0.50 inches per

hour have been observed.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas. Rockslides and mudslides

possible.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

La Conchita, Rincon Point and Lake Casitas.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.