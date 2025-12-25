Flash Flood Warning issued December 25 at 2:08AM PST until December 25 at 6:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 208 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain falling across the warned area. Rain rates up to 0.60
inches in 30 minutes have been observed. Flash flooding is ongoing
or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas. Mudslides and rockslides.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Ojai, Rose Valley, Meiners Oaks, Highway 33 between Wheeler
Springs and Rose Valley Road, Lake Casitas, Solimar Beach and
Seacliff.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.