Flash Flood Warning issued December 25 at 2:08AM PST until December 25 at 6:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 208 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain falling across the warned area. Rain rates up to 0.60

inches in 30 minutes have been observed. Flash flooding is ongoing

or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas. Mudslides and rockslides.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Ojai, Rose Valley, Meiners Oaks, Highway 33 between Wheeler

Springs and Rose Valley Road, Lake Casitas, Solimar Beach and

Seacliff.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.