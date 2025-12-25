Flash Flood Warning issued December 25 at 12:59AM PST until December 25 at 6:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

FFWLOX

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southeastern Santa Barbara County in southwestern California…

West Central Ventura County in southwestern California…

* Until 600 AM PST.

* At 1259 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain training over the warned area. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Rain rates of up to 0.50

inches per hour have been observed.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Rockslides

and mudslides possible.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Northeastern Montecito, Carpinteria, Rincon Point, La Conchita,

Summerland, Old Man Mountain and Lake Casitas.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.