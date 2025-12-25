Flash Flood Warning issued December 25 at 12:59AM PST until December 25 at 6:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southeastern Santa Barbara County in southwestern California…
West Central Ventura County in southwestern California…
* Until 600 AM PST.
* At 1259 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain training over the warned area. Flash flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Rain rates of up to 0.50
inches per hour have been observed.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Rockslides
and mudslides possible.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Northeastern Montecito, Carpinteria, Rincon Point, La Conchita,
Summerland, Old Man Mountain and Lake Casitas.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.