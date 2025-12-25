Flash Flood Warning issued December 25 at 11:48AM PST until December 25 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
FFWLOX
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Northern Santa Barbara County in southwestern California…
* Until 600 PM PST Thursday.
* At 1148 AM PST, local law enforcement reported multiple rock
slides and mud slides from heavy rain across the warned area.
Flash flooding is already occurring.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. Rock slides and
mud slides, along with debris flows.
SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Rock slides
and mud slides, along with debris flows.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Los Alamos, Sisquoc, Figueroa Mountain, Highway 166 between
Twitchell Dam and the Cuyama Valley and Big Pine Mountain.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.