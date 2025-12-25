Flash Flood Warning issued December 25 at 11:04AM PST until December 25 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
FFWLOX
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southern and Central Santa Barbara County in southwestern
California…
Northwest and West-Central Ventura County in southwestern
California…
* Until 600 PM PST Thursday.
* At 1104 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rain
intensifying across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to re-develop shortly. Rock slides, mud slides, and
debris flows are expected to occur.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing
flash flooding. Rock slides and mud slides, along with
debris flows.
SOURCE…Radar and rain gauge reports.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Ojai, Santa Ynez, Solvang, Highway 101 through Gaviota State Park,
Rose Valley, Buellton, Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass, Big Pine
Mountain, Lake Cachuma, Old Man Mountain, Reyes Peak, Highway 33
between Wheeler Springs and Rose Valley Road and Meiners Oaks.
It will take little additional rainfall for dangerous flash
flooding, along with rock slides and mud slides, to re-develop.
Avoid flooded roads. Be aware of rock slides, mud slides, and debris
flows.