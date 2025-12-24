Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued December 24 at 9:35PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Published 9:35 pm

At 933 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles southwest of Ventura Harbor, or 9 miles west of Oxnard, moving
northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph. While not immediately likely, a
brief, weak tornado cannot be ruled out.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Oxnard…
Ventura…
Camarillo…
Ojai…
Santa Paula…
Port Hueneme…
Ventura Harbor…
Meiners Oaks…
Lake Casitas…
Solimar Beach…
Silver Strand Beach…
El Rio…
Seacliff…
and Highway 33 between Wheeler Springs and Rose Valley Road.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

